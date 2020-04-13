The resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead is one of Christianity’s central and distinguishing events: it shows that Christ’s sacrifice for our sin was accepted by His Father, it reveals Christ’s victory over our greatest enemy, and it verifies God’s promises concerning our own future resurrection for eternity.

The resurrection is also a large part of the substance of our faith for salvation: 1 Corinthians 15:3,4 teaches that in order to accept God’s gift of salvation, we must put our faith in His ‘gospel’ – His plan for forgiveness. The ‘gospel’ means that as we turn to God and away from our sin, we put our trust in this: that Jesus Christ died for our sins and was raised from the dead. This is what we affirm to God that we know to be true – the basis of our faith in coming to Him for forgiveness.

The existence of Jesus and His crucifixion is a historical fact and does not require faith; even the fact of the empty tomb is easy to deduce from both Jesus’ followers and His enemies. Jesus’ enemies had to invent excuses why the tomb was empty; if Jesus’ tomb would not have been empty, His body could have simply been produced; as Josh McDowell writes in his book The Resurrection Factor, “The resurrection could not have been maintained for a moment in Jerusalem if the tomb had not been empty.”

The claim of resurrection from death to life, however, does require faith. This is a transcendent event that demands a decision from us in responding to God, and He has made faith logical for us by giving credible evidence that the claim of Christ’s resurrection was not a random event or out of the blue, but it was in fulfillment of God’s plans and prophecies since the beginning of human history.