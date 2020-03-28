Luther was familiar with the hymn’s analogy of a fortress; his homeland of Germany had almost 20,000 fortresses and castles! The context of Luther’s hymn reflects some of the same types of worries and troubles that we see in our news stories today; in 1519, an outbreak of the bubonic plague in Europe claimed the lives of a third of the people it infected and finally reached Luther’s city of Wittenberg, in turn causing economic collapse and political unrest.

Luther’s famous hymn has served as a reminder to Christians for five centuries of the existence of fortresses and assumes the existence of trouble. A fortress is built in the places where protection is needed, and God describes Himself as a fortress and safe haven precisely because trouble has a place here.

Oftentimes, we are surprised at the abrupt appearance of turmoil or trauma, but God tells us that this world is full of trouble - and we are the authors of it. Trouble has a place here, but it also serves a purpose here. Psalm 46 demonstrates that trouble can serve to redirect our attention from our circumstances to God.

The first purpose of trouble is that it reminds us that only God is changeless, and He is unshakeable. The first two verses of Psalm 46 portray God as “our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear though the earth gives way…”

Those first reports of COVID-19 shook our world as people watched the virus spread from China to Europe to America’s shores and then to the heartland. This trouble showed how fragile the things we trust in can be – the stock market plummeted, workers lost jobs, businesses closed, and there was uncertainty about the availability of food and essentials. Our world showed itself to be more frail than we had considered it to be. However, God remained immutable and showed Himself to be very present in our time of trouble as we were emptied of our self- reliance.

Another purpose of trouble is that it forces us back into the presence of God. The following section of Psalm 46 verifies that although the kingdoms totter, “The Lord of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our fortress.” In the same way that townspeople would seek refuge in the castle or fortress when under attack in medieval times, trouble and trauma press us back into the Lord’s presence for shelter, protection, and peace.

The third purpose of trouble is to teach us to practice the presence of God. “Be still, and know that I am God,” Psalm 46:10 concludes. This stillness brings us to a place where we know and understand that there are no easy answers to questions that this severity of trouble brings. This stillness is profound because in it we know and understand God. We may not ever know why tragedy strikes the way it does, or know all the details of what we would like, but the knowledge of God in this stillness is the greatest knowledge we are capable of.

Although we do not know what the future holds, or how fast COVID-19 will spread, or who it will touch, or what the stock market will do next week, we can know that God is unchanging and transcends the volatility of these kingdoms. Do not waste the opportunities that this trouble offers, but practice stillness and see that God is a refuge and a very present help.