Most church groups have now moved to a completely online presence due to Gov. Walz executive actions through at least April 10. That means services, classes, prayers and other forms of worship are now being streamed either live through social media or previously recorded and uploaded to websites.

Here’s a list of area churches that have shared their offerings as they seek to gather through online means. If your church is not listed, find them online and see if they are posting online as well.

Epicenter

Church services continue online Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Watch at WadenaEpicenter.Church or find check out their YouTube Channel: Epicenter Church and like them on Facebook.

First Missionary Baptist Church

Church services have moved online as of Sunday, April 5. Services are at 11 a.m. on Facebook.

Immanuel Lutheran

Online sermon on faith and confidence in the face of disaster. Sermon video and live chat at 11 a.m. on the Immanuel Lutheran Church YouTube channel as well as radio broadcast at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on KWAD 920 AM. Sermon podcasts on Monday at 9 a.m. at wadenaimmanuel.org/podcast. Come to the Table on Tuesdays and Thursdays on Megan Clapp’s YouTube channel. On Wednesdays, tune in for children’s time at 6 p.m. on the Immanuel Lutheran Church YouTube channel.

For Holy Week, they’ll be releasing numerous videos throughout the week. It’s easiest for people to connect through their website: www.wadenaimmanuel.org/covid19 for all the links to the Facebook and YouTube pages.

Joyful Spirit

Find their worship service on their YouTube Channel: "Joyful Spirit UMC" at https://bit.ly/2xBoIBh. Service themed "Staying Together While We Are Apart" should be available Sundays at 11 a.m. If you are interested in receiving their weekly e-newsletter, "The Mini-Saddlebag", email them at joyfulspiritmnumc@gmail.com and in the subject line, use "request e-newsletter."

Southbrook Baptist

Southbrook Baptist is offering an online streaming message on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. All services are suspended until after the social distancing.

St. Ann’s

Teens are invited to participate in a national livestream on Sundays at 7 p.m. by visiting PROJECTYM.COM/WATCH . Hear from Catholic speakers and worship leaders.

The church building is temporarily closed but you can live stream Mass at https://www.facebook.com/saintsAandJ/

Verndale Alliance

Online service with a message titled “Finding Footing in an Unstable Time.” An adult Sunday school video lesson is also posted weekly. Check them out at verndalealliance.org or find them on Facebook.

If you have updated church service schedules you'd like to share, please send them to editorial@wadenapj.com.