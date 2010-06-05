Recently I’ve seen and heard people make comments about how many e-mails they have been bombarded with from companies stating of their response to COVID-19. Everywhere you go, you will see statements or experience changes in how businesses normally operate. Even some churches have had to make changes by having to close the doors to their buildings, while being forced to find creative and unique platforms to take ministry outside our walls to continue to connect, disciple, and reach the people that are part of our churches and our community.

For the last two Sundays, Epicenter services have been completely digital, and until restrictions/guidelines are eased up, we will continue to do ministry online. There are many things that people from our church miss that cannot be done digitally, and the main one is community.

Even if we as pastors succeed at conveying a strong message online, there will still be a major void by not being able to gather together to grow in our faith, worship, and do life together as a church. It is enticing to open up our doors on Sunday morning and just have our normal Sunday morning services in our building.

Now more than ever, people that are hurting emotionally and spiritually need a faith hospital to go to. And this may be used as an argument to keep our doors open, but even though hospitals have kept their doors open, there are major restrictions for the welfare of those that come through their doors. Sometimes navigating in making decisions that impact the lives of a number of people is difficult, because those decisions not only impact the routines in the lives of people, but also in how they see everything happening around them. With that in mind, our decision was not made out of fear or distress. As people of faith, we hold on to the encouragement we can draw from the book of Joshua...

““This is my command—be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid or discouraged. For the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”” -Joshua‬ ‭1:9‬ ‭NLT‬‬

Whatever battles lies ahead, we as a church take courage and find strength in Christ. This decision was not made out of fear. We as a Church desire to abide by guidelines that are placed to protect the people in our community. And we also want to do it with our actions, by taking into consideration the health and lives of others that may be impacted from the spread of this virus. To live by the golden rule of taking others into consideration, even if we may not be at as high of risk.

“Do to others whatever you would like them to do to you. This is the essence of all that is taught in the law and the prophets.” -Matthew‬ ‭7:12‬ ‭NLT‬‬