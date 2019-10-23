Remembering those who have passed from their earthly life is celebrated worldwide and in many cultures in many ways. The local community is invited to join members and friends of Nidaros Lutheran Church at 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, as they celebrate the day.

Nidaros Lutheran Church is historically a Nordic church so celebrates similarly to the way All Saints Day is celebrated in the Nordic countries. Lanterns are placed on graves during the eve of All Saints Day and burn for 24 hours.

Grave lanterns will be available or bring your own. For persons buried at the Nidaros Cemetery the lanterns may be placed on the grave. For those remembering ‘saints’ buried in other places there will be tables to place a lantern in that person’s memory. One can join the group without placing a lantern. At 5:30 p.m. those attending will gather in the church sanctuary for a time of song and remembrance. The informal service will be led by Nidaros intern pastor Chantell Lankford.

Nidaros Church is located at 18844 Nidaros Church Drive. Turn south off Hwy 210 between Clitherall and Vining.

Nordic type lanterns will be available with candles for $5 per lantern. Lanterns may be taken away after the service (or picked up later) and reused year after year.

The service is held the day that ends Daylight Savings. When those in the service leave silently into the outdoors, the night is dark and the candles twinkle in the night light. It is a time to feel the peacefulness with the twinkling lights from the graves along with the stars showing God’s presence in the universe.

Warm apple cider and cookies will be served before the 5:30 pm service begins.

For more information about the Nidaros All-Saints Day call 218-282-0332 to Barbara Olson of Vining, chair. Also on the committee are Barbara Boock of Vining and Diane Christopherson.