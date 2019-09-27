Wadena Alliance Church will once again be the collection center in mid Minnesota for Franklin Graham’s Operation Christmas Child.

Individuals, groups, and area churches may bring their filled shoe boxes during National Collection Week, November 18-25.

The Alliance Church team will carton up the shoe boxes (usually over one thousand) and deliver them to Baxter as they make their way to Chicago and around the world to needy, suffering and third world children.

Call 218-371-6832 for more info or log onto samaritanspurse.org.