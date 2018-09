St. Frederick's Catholic church in Verndale will hold their annual fall breakfast, bake and produce sale and raffle 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 7. They will be serving pancakes, French toast, ham, scrambled eggs, juice, milk and coffee in the Verndale Lions Civic Center. Freewill offerings will be accepted. The raffle drawing will be at noon, you do not need to be present to win. Everyone is welcome to attend.