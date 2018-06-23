Jesus in the Chaos

A furious squall came up, and the waves broke over the boat, so that it was nearly swamped. Jesus was in the stern, sleeping on a cushion. The disciples woke him and said to him, "Teacher, don't you care if we drown?"

He got up, rebuked the wind and said to the waves, "Quiet! Be still!" Then the wind died down and it was completely calm.

He said to his disciples, "Why are you so afraid? Do you still have no faith?"

They were terrified and asked each other, "Who is this? Even the wind and the waves obey him!" (Mark 4:37-40).

The point of this passage is that Jesus is not just a good teacher, but the Lord of creation. We can and should trust him when things are tough. Plus, Jesus sets an example for us as to how we can respond to the storms and chaos in our lives. His example was to sleep...on a cushion. A person can only sleep when they feel safe. Why did Jesus feel safe in the storm? Because he spent so much time every day with his heavenly Father. His orientation changed from being focused on his surroundings to being focused on his powerful, loving Father.

We cannot avoid the storms and chaos of life, but we can spend so much time with our God that we learn to trust him completely. And the more we really trust him, the more likely it is that when the storms and chaos of life are swirling and raging around us, they'll find us taking a nap with our Jesus — the one who can calm the storm with a word.