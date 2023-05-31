At 97, Roger Folkestad celebrates 65 years of 'service above self'

WADENA — If anyone decides to create a "Mr. Wadena" title, Roger Folkestad might well deserve the honor.

The 97-year-old is one of the oldest residents of Wadena. A Wadena native, he was born during the Roaring 20s and grew up during the Great Depression. At age 11 or 12 — he can't recall exactly — he was bloodying his knees crawling across fallen acorns in order to uproot dandelions at the local hospital, for which he was paid 10 cents an hour. It was his first paying job.

“I didn’t know anything but work. Of course that was the Depression,” he said. “I don’t remember never working.”

This year, the Wadena Rotary Club is feting him for 65 years of service to the club — such a rarity that even the Duluth-based Rotary district office, which covers multiple states, acknowledged his anniversary.

“It’s a remarkable tenure for our club,” said Nate Loer, president of the Wadena club. “It’s not something you see every day.”

Folkestad's personal story is also remarkable in a time of relative ease and plenty. His own father traveled from Iowa into the Wadena area in 1898 via covered wagon, and their family survived by hunting rabbits and selling blueberries. Folkestad's father opened a used furniture store before adding a mortuary business. Finances were so tight during the Great Depression that the family converted their big house into lodging. Their parents turned the living room into their bedroom. The dining room doubled as a living room, which is where Folkestad and his older brother, Howard, slept, which meant they couldn't go to sleep until visitors left.

Like many families of the time, they kept huge gardens. His mother, Christine, insisted on an immaculate house, and Folkestad can recall crawling under the davenport every week to clean and polish the baseboards. She also required them to scour the basement with hot, soapy water not once, but twice each weekend.

"I bet you could have eaten off the floor,” he said. He teared up talking about his mother, who would get on her knees and pray for her children. She did this not so her children would see, he explained, but so that they would turn out OK. Normally she would pray while they were at school, but at times she was still praying when he came home.

Growing up in a strict, religious family, Folkestad said he tithed one penny of every dime he earned. The rest, he probably spent on candy, he said. When he was still a preteen, he had dealings with the bank on his own. He had his own independent bank account — his parents were not on it — and also got a loan.

The Rotary International logo. Roger Folkestad has been a member of the Wadena Rotary Club for 65 years. Contributed image

He worked not just at home but at his father's businesses, where he got to know many of the townspeople.

“It was quite a business town," he said. "There were grocery stores, automobile dealers, machinery dealers, dry goods — name it, we had it," he said. Wadena had two creameries, mills, elevators, warehouses and quite a few small restaurants.

When World War II was underway, his parents left town for a month to visit his brother in Seattle. That left the teenage Roger in charge of not just the furniture store, but the mortuary service. His aunt helped run the furniture store, but at times she needed his help, so he would be called out of class to the superintendent's office, where he would handle the business over the phone. His uncle, a licensed mortician, came to town to help with the funerals, but Folkestad made the funeral arrangements.

During the war, about half the class moved away because their parents left to work in defense plants or went into the service. He graduated with a class of 47, about half the normal class size.

After high school, he tried to join the service himself, he said, only to be rejected because of his asthma. At a time of high patriotism and reverence for those who served, his medical status didn't shield him from criticism. One customer whose five sons were in the service informed him that he should serve too. When he told her he was 4F, military shorthand for being disqualified from service because of a serious medical condition, she scoffed and said there was nothing wrong with him.

With a faint smile, he acknowledges that he has lived to age 97 despite the asthma.

After the war, he and Howard went into business with their dad. They added a line of appliances, but found that there wasn't a business locally to hook them up in customers' homes. So they connected them themselves, driving to Brainerd to buy two regulators and four canisters of gas for the two customers they had. They supplied the service at a loss until demand started growing. Then Howard took over the furniture store, while Roger took over the gas business.

“I worked like a fool," he recalled. "I almost had a nervous breakdown. ... I had a good business but there were nights where I’d go home and eat supper and go back to the office.” He'd fall asleep on the office davenport, waking up when employees arrived in the morning.

Wadena Rotarians shuck corn with a crowd of other volunteers for the 55th annual Wadena Rotary Corn and Chicken Feed in 2022. All funds raised by the feed went back to the community and youth scholarships. The feed is one example of how the Rotary Club gives back to the community. Michael Johnson / Pioneer Journal

He was married with children, and he speaks lovingly about his wife Marie, who died in 2021, after 75 years of marriage.

He ended up selling off the business to a company in Alexandria. He had no idea what he would do next. He was in his early 30s. He ended up buying a floundering insurance and real estate business. He hired a receptionist and watched month after month as his business lost money.

It was at that time that a member of the Rotary Club thought he would make a good addition to the club.

“I was invited in by the owner of Lyle’s Shoe Store, Goodrich by name," he said. "I enjoyed it. And it was a means of me making business contacts with the community although I was no stranger here."

He was a busy guy. A father of six, with a struggling business, and he was working hard for his church, too, sometimes traveling out of state to determine whether a community would be a good place to plant an Alliance church. But he found time, once a week, to eat lunch with other businessmen and pitch in with the causes they supported.

And it was, at that time, all businessmen. Rotary clubs globally didn't admit women until 1989.

Folkestad remembered "mixed feelings” in the Wadena club about including women.

“The first woman that joined the Rotary Club in Wadena, she was the county agent," he said. "She came in with a great attitude, that if it caused any problems, she’d resign. There were mixed feelings. I had feelings about it personally, too. I thought it could cause problems but it’s been beneficial. ... Women have been a plus to Rotary in Wadena.”

Rotary introduced him to a global view of things. It distributed polio and measles vaccines around the world. On a visit to Africa to visit his son, a doctor who specialized in tropical diseases, just the mention of the words "polio" and "Rotary" opened doors for them. The top official at the local hospital told him he was very pleased with the vaccinations, and that even though it was the height of the measles season there, they had very few measles cases in the hospital.

Through Rotary, he met a businessman from the Philippines who invited him to visit if he was ever in that part of the world. So when he flew to Asia, again to see his son's work, he contacted the man. He was struck by the hospitality he encountered there. The businessman, who was supposed to undergo eye surgery for a sports injury, delayed the surgery until he knew that Folkestad was being taken care of. He made his limousine and chauffeur available for Folkestad's use.

Wadena Rotary Club members helped install a tranquility garden outside the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center. The project is another example of how the club gives back to the community. File photo

Folkestad said he's never been one to seek the limelight. He prefers staying in the background while helping. He agreed to this article, he said, because he thought it might help Rotary.

Mike Craig, a retired financial planner, said Folkestad was one of the people who welcomed him in 1990 after he moved to Wadena from Chicago, not knowing a soul, to take over a franchise.

He quickly joined the Wadena Rotary Club, and on the first day, Folkestad was one of the first few people he met, along with Rex McDonald, Miles Rowe and Reg Mead.

“They invited me to sit at a table," he recalled. "They were asking me questions about who I was and why I was there. They were so excited. They pointed to Roger and said, 'Roger’s in the real estate business, he’ll help you find a place to live.'"

Before he knew it, Folkestad was introducing him to the local dentist and other professionals.

“Pretty soon I had met a whole network of professional and business people and this all happened in a matter of minutes and I was made to feel right at home,” Craig said. “I realized that when you’re in Rotary, you’re welcome anywhere in the world."

Folkestad has survived cancer and a triple bypass. He still lives independently and drives, and he makes sure to continue to attend the weekly Rotary meetings. He enjoys keeping tabs on the community pulse.

“These rural towns of the last few years have taken a beating," he said. "Dairy used to be the big thing here. When we lost the creameries we lost an awful lot.”

Wadena lacks the recreational lakes that have generated wealth for resort communities. And it's one of the poorest counties in the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Still, its main street has added new shops and kept older ones, and it has regained some of the population it lost. That gives Folkestad hope for his hometown.

“We are a good, solid community and we want to see things advance," he said. "I would like to see people become interested and giving some of your time back to the community. Because that’s what Rotary is, giving some of your time back to the community.”

The truth is, Folkestad could have dropped out of Rotary at any time. People often do after they retire, and he hasn't been in business for more than 30 years. So why keep going week after week?

He tips his head back and says, sounding a bit surprised, "Because I like it."