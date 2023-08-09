Staples pizzeria owner to perform at ‘Music in the Park’ series

STAPLES — There was a time in Eric Neznik’s life when the last thing he was thinking of was returning to Staples.

Lucky for fans of pizza and free concerts, the Staples native and former choir boy is back. Neznik and Jason Franzen will be bringing their acoustic sound to the “Music in the Park” series in Staples at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, to close out the free concert series.

“I grew up under the tutelage of Stan Carlson who was a legendary choral director for Staples-Motley High School … and that was sort of the catalyst to the initial spark that eventually turned into more of a full career,” said Neznik, owner of Tower Pizza in Staples.

The Staples Host Lions will again sell popcorn and there will also be pizza by the slice available from Tower Pizza at the sixth and final concert in the summer series. Opening for the duo will be “Southern fried” piano man Gary Timbs.

“I grew up listening to country music probably as far back as hanging out in the garage with dad – that old George Strait and Randy Travis kind of tunes – and truth be told, I put country away for a long time,” said Neznik, a 1995 graduate who dabbled in the grunge music of that era.

Expect to hear a variety of tunes from the ‘90s at the Staples concert, as well as songs Neznik and Franzen sang when they performed together in October Son in the early 2000s.

“After spending all those years away, I ended up back in Staples and bought my hometown pizza joint,” said Neznik, a 46-year-old husband and father of four from his second wife. “Life’s got a funny way of unfolding sometimes.”

The band played clubs and festivals throughout Minnesota, gaining a large following and a reputation for performing tight-knit versions of contemporary country and classic rock tunes, according to a news release.

“It is more the realness when I listen to country music versus other genres … as opposed to so much of what's happening now where they're bringing in hard country rock guitars and kind of introducing rap elements and hip hop elements into some of the country songs,” Neznik said.

Neznik was the lead vocalist and rhythm guitar player for October Son for many years but left the band in 2004 when he moved to Texas to pursue a career in country music.

“Jason is — I kid you not when I say — the best picking guitarists I've ever played with outside of Nashville. … He is a phenomenal talent,” Neznik said of his former bandmate, a Brainerd native who has made his mark on the local music scene.

For the next 20 years, Neznik worked as a full-time musician in the renowned music cities of Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. During that time, he recorded five albums which include a mix of original and cover songs.

“There's a lot of — particularly rural Americans, whether you're in the middle of Minnesota, the middle of Idaho or in the middle of Texas — words that hide in those songs that people can relate or latch on to because that's their lives these guys and girls are singing about,” Neznik said.

In addition to his work with October Son, Franzen is known for being a part of a very musical family, according to the news release.

“His dad, Jack Franzen, plays with Muddy Water, and his half-brother, Chris Dobson, is also a great musician in the Brainerd area,” Neznik stated.

The “Music in the Park” concerts are held in the Northern Pacific Park on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. For more information on the Music in the Park series, visit www.staplesmotleyarts.org .

“It's a very, very nice place to make music in that open air,” Neznik said. “I hope and pray for good weather one more time … one more chance for a few friends and neighbors to come out and listen in a great spot,” Neznik said. “I look forward to it as always.”

Northern Pacific Park is located at 625 Sixth St. NE. At the junction of highways 10 and 210, travel six blocks north on Sixth Street Northeast. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to Faith Lutheran Church in Staples.

The Music in the Park series is funded by the Staples Host Lions Club. The series is organized by the Staples Motley Area Arts Council, with the assistance of the city of Staples.

“I truly didn’t ever see myself living in Minnesota or certainly Staples ever again … but I think the familiarity of home, the warmth of home that kind of wrapped itself around me is the reason that now I’m back,” Neznik said.

