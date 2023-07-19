Scarlett Woods to perform at Music in the Park series in Staples

STAPLES – Scarlett Woods will perform at the Music in the Park series in Staples at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 23. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Hailing from the Brainerd lakes area, Woods brings folk and West Coast jazz to the same dinner table. She’s known for her way of "entwining mesmerizing vocal passages with a seven-string guitar groove far advanced beyond that of most singer/songwriters," according to a news release.

Weaving swing and jazz into folk-themed stories of love, she has a stage presence that demands the attention of a room, according to the news release, taking her listeners on upbeat rhythmic rides over heart-swelling arrangements of originals and covers,

An award-winning songwriter, Skarlett’s song, “The Colors You Make” was named the best folk song at the American Songwriter Awards in 2017; and in 2018, “A Time for Truth” was named best song in several regional competitions of West Coast Songwriters.

Most recently, she took the spotlight in the 2022 Dylan Fest Songwriters Contest in Duluth, with her work receiving one of the top honors. She’s currently in the studio with Minneapolis producer/songwriter Kevin Bowe, who has worked with Jonny Lang, Etta James, Joe Cocker and many others. Her sophomore album is scheduled to be released this fall.

Known for her strong voice and bold sound, Scarlet has had the privilege to open for such acts as Stephen Stills, Judy Collins and the Blues Traveler. Scarlett is currently sharing her music throughout Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin, spending much of her time in Duluth and the Twin Cities. For more information, visit her website at www.skarlettwoods.com .

The Music in the Park Concerts are held in the Northern Pacific (NP) Park on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. and will run through Aug. 13. For more information on the Music in the Park series, check out www.staplesmotleyarts.org .

Northern Pacific Park is located at 625 Sixth St. NE. At the junction of highways 10 and 210, go six blocks north on Sixth Street Northeast. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to Faith Lutheran Church in Staples.

The Music in the Park Series is funded by the Staples Host Lions Club. The series is organized by the Staples Motley Area Arts Council, with the assistance of the city of Staples.