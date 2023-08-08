Review: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ reboot kicks butt

It’s probably safe to say it’s the most fun you’ll have at a movie theater this summer with a bunch of talking turtles with ninja-like skills.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is a new computer-animated movie from actor and filmmaker Seth Rogen that feels fresh and contemporary even though the film franchise about the superheroes started with a self-titled motion picture more than three decades ago.

The seventh installment in the franchise out in theaters by Jeff Rowe serves as a reboot of the movie franchise. It feels young and hip because of the teens voicing the turtles that are named after four Italian Renaissance artists: Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo.

Those who grew up with the “heroes in a half-shell” depicted in comic books, an animated series, video games and live-action movies about the band of brothers likely need no introduction to the anthropomorphic turtles who fight evil in New York City and live in the sewers.

But there is plenty of exposition in the latest feature film to get the uninitiated quickly up to speed; the four turtles and their adoptive father, a rat named Splinter, were exposed to radioactive ooze at a young age that transformed them and gave them their powers.

The four turtles love Splinter but they long to join the human world as teens and chafe at what they believe is their father’s overprotective ways that are based on prejudices the rat held based on his near-fatal experiences with people who were horrified at the sight of him.

Action hero and martial arts legend Jackie Chan provides the voice of Splinter and imbues the character with love and tenderness even though his heartfelt yet misguided parental decisions only widen or deepen the natural gulf between him and his sons as the teenage turtles mature.

On one of the turtles’ unsanctioned late-night excursions, they stumble upon an unusual crime spree that sets them on a collision course with another mutated creature who is also able to talk and think like a person and act like one, too, including in vengeful and destructive ways.

Superfly is the criminal mastermind behind a rash of thefts of high-tech equipment. He leads a gang of other mutants who, like the turtles, work in the shadows. Superfly is voiced by actor and rapper Ice Cube, who lends street cred to the charismatic gang leader.

The central dilemma at the core of the film which runs more than 90 minutes long and is rated PG is whether the mutant turtles and the mutant gang led by Superfly should attempt to join the human world and hope for acceptance or rebuff it and destroy its population.

That may sound like a weighty topic to ponder for a family-friendly film. But rest assured there are plenty of (non-graphic) fight scenes to satisfy fans of action movies, a sci-fi premise to intrigue intellectuals and heart for those who simply want to tag along for an epic adventure.

The ensemble cast includes A-list actors: Rogen as Bebop, a mutant warthog; Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, a mutant gecko; Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, a mutant alligator; Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom, an executive at TCRI; and John Cena as Rocksteady, a mutant rhinoceros.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” currently has an astounding 96% approval rating among critics and an equally impressive 92% approval rating among audiences at Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website for film and television.

The consensus from the critics at RottenTomatoes.com: "With its unique visual style and a story that captures the essence of the franchise's appeal, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ is an animated treat for the whole family."

FRANK LEE is the movie columnist for the Wadena Pioneer Journal. He may be reached at 218-631-6470 or at flee@wadenapj.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Frankfilmcritic .