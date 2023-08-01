Review: ‘Barbie’ continues to crush it at box office

It’s a Barbie world and we just live in it.

The Mattel doll is having a pop culture moment thanks to the new feature film of the same name about the iconic plaything for girls that has been lauded and criticized in equal measure for the toy’s representation of femininity or what it means to be a woman.

Margot Robbie with her flawless complexion and figure plays the stereotypical Barbie in the live-action motion picture directed by Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the fantasy comedy. Gerwig also co-wrote and directed the Oscar-nominated films “Lady Bird” and “Little Women.”

Barbie’s life is perfect in “Barbieland” where she resides with other versions of herself such as American President Barbie, Supreme Court Justice Barbie and Doctor Barbie. But clues begin to break through her idyllic yet tedious existence that hints to her something is amiss.

Complicating matters is her intended lover and equally cookie-cutter counterpart Ken, played with gonzo dedication by Ryan Gosling. His six-pack abs and blond locks mirror Barbie’s curves and perfectly stylized hair. But both fictional characters are having a real identity crisis.

“Saturday Night Live” alum Kate McKinnon has a pivotal role as Weird Barbie in the PG-13 picture. She is a version of the doll that was played too roughly by its real-life owner. McKinnon is a hot mess with her cropped-off hair, idiosyncratic demeanor and all-over makeup.

Weird Barbie is Barbie’s Morpheus, the character played by Laurence Fishburne in “The Matrix” franchise, an enigmatic advisor to the main character, which was played by Keanu Reeves in the latter. McKinnon urges Robbie, likewise, to find her place in the real world and what is “real.”

Barbie magically sets off on an adventure of self-discovery and Ken joins her on her trip into the world of humans. But she has a rude awakening when she comes to realize that it’s a patriarchal society and that rather than being lauded for her femininity she is despised.

Ken goes exploring, too. He binges on pop culture’s archetypes of masculinity he reads about, sees on television or in movies and witnesses in the real world and sets about introducing those elements of toxic masculinity into Barbieland but not without a fight from all the Barbies.

Actors Will Ferrell, who plays the CEO of Mattel, and America Ferrera, who plays a Mattel employee that shares a complicated history with Robbie’s Barbie, also have pivotal roles in the picture. They help or hinder Barbie, who is supposed to be a symbol of female empowerment .

The battle of the sexes remains a central theme in the two-hour movie and may explain its dominance at the box office for a second week in a row since its release in theaters at the same time as Christopher Nolan’s biopic about the creator of the atomic bomb, “ Oppenheimer .”

“Barbie” took in an impressive $93 million in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, with “Oppenheimer” coming in second. Both new releases benefited from the hype on social media leading up to their release in theaters and the coined word “Barbenheimer.”

Reports of moviegoers showing up at theaters wearing pink in solidarity with other women were not uncommon. The Mattel movie lampoons the toy creation it was based on but celebrates it at the same time, much like the “Scream” franchise did for the conventions of the horror genre.

“Barbie” currently has an 89% approval rating among critics and an 86% approval rating among audiences at Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website for film and television.

The consensus from the critics at RottenTomatoes.com: "'Barbie’ is a visually dazzling comedy whose meta humor is smartly complemented by subversive storytelling."

