Pat and Donna Surface to perform at ‘Music in the Park’ series in Staples

STAPLES – The music that Pat and Donna Surface perform is American as apple pie.

The husband and wife known as “American Pie” will perform at the “Music in the Park” series in Staples at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 30, and the audience is encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

“Celebrating the hits through the decades, we perform everything from the ‘50s to current hits so it's pretty diverse,” Donna Surface said. “There's a lot of variety in there, there's something for everybody.”

Among the artists the couple will be covering at their upcoming performance in Staples are Neil Diamond; The Monkees; Crosby, Stills and Nash; Kenny Chesney; Alan Jackson; John Denver; Johnny Cash; Ritchie Valens; Gordon Lightfoot; Neil Young and more.

“We have been there before in Staples. We were asked to come back and the folks there just love what we do and we love performing there,” she said.

Americana, folk and inspirational are just some of the music genres to feature Pat's “rich voice and stellar guitar work, as well as Donna’s accompanying sign language,” according to a news release.

“Both Pat and I have been performing our whole lives,” she said. “He was an abandoned kid in the foster care system. And he was eventually adopted into a large musical family in Grand Rapids, Minnesota — the LaPlants — and they’re in the Northlands very famous.

He was adopted at 2 years old by the LaPlants, a family with a music legacy that dates back to William Boyd, an American film actor known for portraying the cowboy hero Hopalong Cassidy.

“My father became a big band singer when he got back from World War II,” she said. “I made my stage debut at the age of 3 as a solo dancer on the Brooklyn Academy of Music stage, which is a very big venue in New York.”

Her husband became a full-time touring artist in 1987, showcasing nationally for the National Association for Campus Activities, and performing at colleges around the country. He has also worked with several community education organizations on early childhood/family programming.

Pat and Donna Surface Wadena Pioneer Journal file photo

He owns Spiritwood Music of the Boundary Waters, based in Ely. He has produced and recorded with Grammy-winning artists, and has won a Telly award for his DVD, “Spirit of the Wilderness.”

Donna said of Staples, “It's music that they know, they love, that they sing along to. And it's a very vibrant concert. It's interactive. I get out in the audience with people. We just have a great deal of fun.”

She is a performance artist in sign language, and together they perform at theaters, festivals, churches and other events. They’ve also written the hit shows, “American Top 40,” based on the songs of the ‘60s and ‘70s; and “Feelin’ Alright!” which celebrates Woodstock 1969.

“It is not the kind of performance where it is at you. It's with you,” she said of the couple’s planned Staples set list. “The audience feels very much a part of what we're doing so it's a lot of fun — and it's kid friendly. “

The “Music in the Park” concerts are held in the Northern Pacific Park on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. and will run through Aug. 13.

Northern Pacific Park is located at 625 Sixth St. NE. At the junction of highways 10 and 210, travel six blocks north on Sixth Street Northeast. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to Faith Lutheran Church in Staples.

The Music in the Park series is funded by the Staples Host Lions Club. The series is organized by the Staples Motley Area Arts Council, with the assistance of the city of Staples. For more information on the Music in the Park series, visit staplesmotleyarts.org.

FRANK LEE is the features writer for the Wadena Pioneer Journal.