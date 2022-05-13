STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

'Opioid Reckoning' to be featured on BookEnds event May 14

BookEnds Online Edition which will be held Saturday, May 14 at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. 

Amy Sullivan.jpeg
Amy Sullivan
Contributed photo
By Pioneer Journal staff
May 13, 2022 12:27 PM
Share

WADENA — "Opioid Reckoning: Love, Loss and Redemption in the Rehab State," a book by Amy C. Sullivan is the featured book for this month's BookEnds Online Edition which will be held Saturday, May 14 at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. 

Minnesota's alcohol and drug rehabilitation programs have long been held up as the gold-standard, but the opioid epidemic has challenged its abstinence-only, morals-based model. The predominance of the Minnesota Model in the deeply siloed models of addiction care — Twelve Step, medication, and the newer Harm Reduction approach — has cost our society dearly. Professor Sullivan's book shows how Minnesota has the potential to be a national leader in ending the opioid epidemic, but only if we choose to confront stigma and increase compassion for people who use drugs, according to a Wadena County Historical Society news release.

Amy Sullivan is a history professor at Macalaster College. Her book, a 2022 Minnesota Book Award Finalist, began as an oral history project featuring more than sixty interviews with Minnesotans touched by or working to end the epidemic. A recording of this program will be available on the website  www.WadenaCountyHistory.org .    

Related Topics: WADENA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETYBOOKS
What To Read Next
David Crosby dies
Arts and Entertainment
Singer-songwriter David Crosby dead at 81
Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and '70s but whose voracious drug habit landed him in prison, has died
January 19, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Diane Bartz / Reuters
Kyle_Colby_P1012838.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Detroit Lakes singer-songwriter to appear on 'Prairie Musicians' TV show
Kyle Colby, a Detroit Lakes native who has been making music most of his adult life, will be featured Feb. 2 on the Prairie Public Television show that puts a spotlight on regional artists.
January 14, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
ENTER-BECK-OBIT-ZUM
Arts and Entertainment
Jeff Beck, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist, dies at 78
Beck rose to fame in the 1960s as a member of the band The Yardbirds, before striking out on a solo career that remained active until his most recent tour concluded last November.
January 11, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  George Varga / San Diego Union-Tribune
IMG_9424.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Madhatters bring 'Chicago' to Wadena
Auditions for the Madhatters Community Theatre show, 'Chicago,' were held last weekend, Jan. 6 and 7. The musical will be staged during the last two weekends of March.
January 11, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Tris Anderson