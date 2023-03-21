'Chicago' opens Thursday at Wadena Memorial Auditorium

WADENA — "They had it comin'" — or did they?

That's the question at the center of "Chicago," which premieres Thursday, March 23, at Wadena Memorial Auditorium.

The Madhatters Community Theatre production is set in 1920s Chicago, and focuses on the story of two vaudevillian rivals, Roxie Hart (Kallee Abbas) and Velma Kelly (Ashley Schuller), who each find attention and fame after committing murder.

Amos Hart (Dan Touchette, left) doesn't want to hear his wife Roxie's (Kallee Abbas) excuses in a scene from the Madhatters Community Theatre production of "Chicago," which opens at 7 p.m. this Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Wadena Memorial Auditorium. Vicki Gerdes / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Director Bronwynn Touchette — who also stars in the show as Matron Momma Morton — characterizes it as "a satire ... about a society that glorifies violence," and says her interpretation follows playwright Bob Fosse's original, satirical vision much more closely than some of the more recent flm and stage interpretations.

It will be presented in six performances, on March 23, 24, 25 and 31 at 7 p.m. as well as two matinee shows at 2 p.m. on March 26 and April 2. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military (veterans and active personnel), and $7 for students. As its content is of the PG-13 variety, "Chicago" is not recommended for young children.

Besides Abbass and Schuller as the show's co-leading ladies, "Chicago also stars Michelle Curtis, in a gender-bending interpretation of lawyer Billy Flynn; Jordan DeChaine, who plays Go to Hell Kitty as well as being the featured dancer in many of the show's choreographed scenes; Dan Touchette as Amos Hart; Carolyn Flicek as Mary Sunshine; Lora Foust as Hunyak; Maxx Dorman as Sad Clown; Kevin Klawitter as Fred Caseley; and Galen Abbas as Harry.

Ensemble actors will include Eva Labart, Carolyn Flicek, Lora Foust, Maxx Dorman and Kevin Klawitter.

Several of the show's stars have been doing promotional videos on the Madhatters Community Theatre Facebook page this week, in advance of its Thursday premiere.

The Wadena Madhatters Community Theatre has been putting on shows in the community since 1954. The organization generally puts on two shows a year.

Like many other community groups, the Madhatters are trying to get back up to speed following the halting of shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Wadena Madhatters have a catchphrase: ‘Come play with us,’ and we have that catchphrase because being in a show is extremely fun and we just really want to highlight that and highlight to people how much fun it is,” Touchette said.

Learn more about the Wadena Madhatters Community Theatre on the organization's website .