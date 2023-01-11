Madhatters bring 'Chicago' to Wadena

WADENA — “Chicago” is coming to Wadena, thanks to the Madhatters Community Theatre.

“‘Chicago’ is a satire and it is about a society that glorifies violence, so it is mocking that society,” said Bronwynn Touchette, the show’s director.

The show is set in 1920s Chicago, and focuses on two women seeking attention and fame for murders they committed.

Touchette has served on the Madhatters’ Board of Directors for about four years, and previously co-directed “Believe,” along with directing “Marjorie Prime” and co-producing the 2019 One Act Showcase. She originally planned to direct “Mamma Mia,” but due to licensing issues, she had to find something else. Grant funding for the show also required that she stay on as director.

Michelle Curtis, left, and Kevin Klawitter read a scene together during auditions for "Chicago" on Saturday, Jan.7, 2023 in Wadena. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“I’m talking about hours that I had to think about this. So I had to think about shows that I: A, knew the best, B, ever had any idea of putting on in my life, and it came down to ‘Chicago,’” she said.

Touchette has a distinct vision for the show in mind, wanting to return to the roots of playwright Bob Fosse’s “Chicago,” while ditching some of the more modern interpretations of the musical seen in movie adaptations.

“That is one thing that I think the movie did not really hit the mark on … those women do seem to be people that are admired … the way Fosse put it on is, he brought that satire out more in making the exaggeration of those characters a lot more prominent, and a lot more, for a lack of a better term, grotesque,” Touchette said.

The set for the production will also be simpler than in previous shows, which makes the performance easier on the actors and saves time for those working behind the scenes.

“There’s not gonna be a lot of changes. If you saw ‘Into the Woods,’ we had a lot of scene changes, a lot of moving parts. It was really thrilling to look at and watch people move … But hopefully the thing that brings them (the audience) in is the amazing performances,” Touchette said.

Director Bronwynn Touchette, left, watches a dance number during auditions for "Chicago" on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 in Wadena. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Her goal as the show’s director is to realize Fosse’s original visio,n while making the show suitable for a community production.

“He gave me the roadmap, it’s up to me to find the destination,” Touchette said.

Auditions were held last weekend, Jan. 6 and 7. Touchette said she is looking for at least six women and three men to fill out the cast, but more are always welcome.

There’s no reason to fret if you missed auditions, you can still audition by reaching out to the Wadena Madhatters Community Theatre Facebook page .

At the time of writing on Monday, Jan. 10, the organization is in the process of finalizing the cast, which will be announced on the group’s Facebook page.

A poster outside Wadena Memorial Auditorium advertising auditions for the Wadena Madhatters Community Theatre's production of "Chicago" Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“Chicago” will run during the last two weeks of March. Shows will take place Friday through Sunday on March 24, 25 and 26, and March 31, April 1 and 2.

The Wadena Madhatters Community Theatre has been putting on shows in the community since 1954. The organization generally puts on two shows a year.

Like many other community groups, the Madhatters are trying to get back up to speed following the halting of shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Wadena Madhatters have a catchphrase: ‘Come play with us,’ and we have that catchphrase because being in a show is extremely fun and we just really want to highlight that and highlight to people how much fun it is,” Touchette said.

Learn more about the Wadena Madhatters Community Theatre on the organization's website .