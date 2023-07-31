Kevin Klimek and The Sideliners to perform at free concert series in Staples

STAPLES — Kevin Klimek and The Sideliners will perform at the Music in the Park series in Staples at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

Described as a dynamic variety group, The Sideliners play genuine classic country and rock from the 1960s and 1970s, as well as smooth jazz and blues. Their repertoire includes the hits of The Eagles, Steely Dan, Roy Orbison, Barbara Mandrell, Linda Ronstadt, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, James Taylor, Chicago, The Beach Boys and more.

Kevin Klimek is the bandleader of The Sideliners, as well as the group’s lead guitarist and vocalist. A veteran of the music industry, he’s performed throughout the Upper Midwest since 1965, with experience in recording, radio and television. Early in his career, he opened for the legendary Buck Owens.

More recently, Klimek shared the stage with Bill Haley’s Comets, Aaron Tippin and others. In addition to recording with various groups, Klimek has released solo projects, including his CD, “All By Myself.”

Barb Madison is known as “the leading-lady vocalist extraordinaire” for The Sideliners, according to a news release. She’s performed and recorded with a number of bands in the past and brings with her a wealth of vocal variety to every concert.

Kevin Pearson aka “K.P.” provides the backbeat pulse for the group, heading up percussion, drums and acoustic guitar. He also brings with him a wealth of experience, having worked with Klimek in other bands prior to coming on board with The Sideliners.

More information about The Sideliners can be found online at https://www.reverbnation.com/KevinKlimekGroup and on Facebook.

The Music in the Park concerts are held in the Northern Pacific Park on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. and will run through Aug. 13.

Northern Pacific Park is located at 625 Sixth St. NE. At the junction of highways 10 and 210, travel six blocks north on Sixth Street Northeast. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to Faith Lutheran Church in Staples.

The Music in the Park series is funded by the Staples Host Lions Club. The series is organized by the Staples Motley Area Arts Council, with the assistance of the city of Staples. For more information on the Music in the Park series, visit staplesmotleyarts.org.