Historical society's BookEnds will be presented live again this summer

WADENA — This month, the Wadena County Historical Society's BookEnds Live will feature a live performance at the Wadena Depot by actor and author Nicole Kronzer on Saturday, May 13 at 11:30 a.m.

Formerly a professional actor, Nicole Kronzer is also a high school English teacher. She loves to knit and run (usually not at the same time). She lives with her family in Minneapolis.

Kronzer's latest book, "The Roof Over Our Headsn" is a charming young adult novel about a family who puts on an immersive, interactive play to save their historical home.

BookEnds is a monthly literary event connecting readers and writers. Now in its sixth season, it is held each month on the second Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society and Travelin’ Storyseller in collaboration with the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. Recordings of past BookEnds events are on the website at WadenaCountyHistory.org .

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. The Wadena Depot is located at 100 Aldrich Avenue SW.