Free jazz concert at Wadena Depot

There will be a free concert featuring some of the area's “most fabulous” jazz musicians at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Wadena Depot

Wadena Depot exterior
The restored and historic Northern Pacific Depot is the site for the free jazz concert.
Contributed photo / The Good Life, Region 5 / Kent Scheer
News Staff
August 22, 2023 at 8:31 AM

WADENA — Join the Wadena County Historical Society for a free concert featuring some of the area's "most fabulous" jazz musicians, according to a news release

The concert will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Wadena Depot. Kathie Brekke and the 42nd Street Jazz band will be performing as well as internationally known musician Russ Peterson on saxophone.

The comedienne Auntie Kreamsaugen will bring an even lighter touch to the evening's festivities.

For more information about the summertime event, call the Wadena County Historical Society at 218-631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net.

Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
