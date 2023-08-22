Free jazz concert at Wadena Depot

WADENA — Join the Wadena County Historical Society for a free concert featuring some of the area's "most fabulous" jazz musicians, according to a news release

The concert will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Wadena Depot. Kathie Brekke and the 42nd Street Jazz band will be performing as well as internationally known musician Russ Peterson on saxophone.

The comedienne Auntie Kreamsaugen will bring an even lighter touch to the evening's festivities.

For more information about the summertime event, call the Wadena County Historical Society at 218-631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net.