99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

‘Fast X' gears up for more road rage, sets up sequels

The new release is playing at or coming to local movie theaters near you: Cozy Theatre in Wadena, Comet Theater in Perham and Washington Square 7 in Detroit Lakes.

"Fast X" movie poster
<i>"Fast X" is the latest&nbsp;sequel starring Vin Diesel playing in movie theaters. The action-adventure motion picture introduces a new villain played by Jason Momoa.</i>
Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal
Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
Today at 7:00 AM

You can’t outrun your past, It’s been said. And in “Fast X,” a new sequel in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, actor Vin Diesel learns that the hard way.

Diesel returns in “Fast X” as Dominic Toretto, the unofficial patriarch of a crew of like-minded, adrenaline-fueled, thrill-seeking drivers in past installments of the franchise. The motorists have carried out heists, including stealing the vault of a drug lord who was killed in the process.

Toretto’s idyllic home life consists of fixing up cars, giving driving lessons to his son and hosting backyard barbecues with his motley group of fellow drivers. But his now peaceful existence is soon shattered by a former enemy played by Charlize Theron who appears on his doorstep.

Theron surprises Toretto and his wife Letty Ortiz, who is played by Michelle Rodriguez, in the middle of the night at the modest home they share. Theron is there to warn them of a new villain that’s introduced in the new movie through flashbacks played by Jason Momoa.

MORE MOVIE COLUMNS BY FRANK LEE:

Momoa’s star is on the rise with performances in the water-loving superhero “Aquaman” in the DC Extended Universe mashup “Justice League” alongside Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Momoa’s crazy, flamboyant and effeminate portrayal of Dante Reyes as a passionate, physically-imposing and relentless villain hell-bent on revenge for the death of his father a decade ago really drives the plot and the actions scenes along in the demo derby-like movie.

“Fast X” suffers from the bloat of too many characters that have been introduced in the film franchise since “The Fast and the Furious” came out in 2001 and made the gravelly voiced and bald Diesel a star, along with the late Paul Walker, who ironically died in a car accident in 2013.

Frank Lee headshot
Frank Lee
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“Fast X” runs two hours and 21 minutes and includes scenes in the movie that is rated PG-13 featuring Walker’s character Brian O'Conner, an undercover cop who later befriends Toretto and joins Toretto’s team of outlaws-on-wheels in their various action-packed adventures.

Most of the violence in the motion picture refrains from depicting on the big screen gory and grisly injuries and fatalities. But the sheer number of deaths in shootouts, car chases and explosions, of which there are many, could be disquieting to some moviegoers.

Apparently, the laws of physics do not apply to Toretto’s merry band of heroes because most of them escape serious injury and live to fight another day. Reyes and his henchmen, however, do not fare as well. The nameless goons seem to perish as quickly as they appear in the film.

“Fast X” is the tenth installment in the action or adventure series but it shows no signs of slowing down. “Fast X” deposed the “Guardians of the Galaxy” sequel to claim the top box office spot and “Fast & Furious” sequels are critic-proof with their continued success in theaters.

The ensemble cast of “Fast X” includes no less than two Academy Award-winning actors and two very surprising cameos that are guaranteed to delight even the most casual fan of the exhaust-filled sequel that leaves the lunacy and stunts of other car chase movies in the dust.

“Fast X” has a 54% approval rating among critics and an 86% approval rating among audiences at Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website for film and television. The difference in ratings may be a result of “Fast X” ending in a cliffhanger that sets up more sequels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The consensus from the critics at RottenTomatoes.com: "As irredeemably silly as it is satisfyingly self-aware, ‘Fast X’ should rev the engines of longtime fans while leaving many newcomers in neutral."

FRANK LEE is the movie columnist for the Wadena Pioneer Journal. He may be reached at 218-631-6470 or at flee@wadenapj.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Frankfilmcritic .

Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
I cover the community of Wadena, Minn., and write features stories for the Wadena Pioneer Journal. The weekly newspaper is owned by Forum Communications Co.
What To Read Next
TapleyPlayset.jpg
Local
‘Survey says? – Wadena’s future is up to you!’
May 24, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Sauce1.jpg
Lifestyle
This Blue Cheese Steak Sauce will take your steaks and burgers to the next level
May 24, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
New York Mills water tower
Local
Drill for active shooter response planned in New York Mills
May 23, 2023 05:02 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Montana Carsten inside the park HR.JPG
Prep
Softball: No. 2 Wadena-Deer Creek trounces No. 7 Frazee in first round of Section 8AA tournament
May 24, 2023 08:49 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
A Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office boat pulling to the side of the road.
Minnesota
Rescuers pull woman from Mississippi River
May 24, 2023 11:39 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wadena Scholarship.jpeg
Local
Wadena-Deer Creek High School seniors collect scholarships
May 23, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
2023 NSIC BASEBALL TOURNAMENT - Minot State vs Crookston
Sports
Dykhoffs selected to NCBWA All-Central Region Second Team
May 23, 2023 10:40 AM
 · 
By  News Staff