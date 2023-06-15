Country music legend Sherwin Linton and his band return to the Wadena County Fairgrounds

WADENA — Chances are if you’ve been to the Wadena County Fair, you’ve heard of Sherwin and Pam Linton and his band The Cotton Kings.

They’ve performed at the annual fair for almost a decade, according to the married couple. And they will again on June 23 at the 2023 Wadena County Fair, which runs June 22-25.

“We’ve played in the grandstand or outdoors on their stage,” Sherwin Linton said. “But we seem to really feel good (performing) in the beer garden where it's intimate and people really have a good time, even if the weather is not cooperative we're still under a roof.”

As one of the longest-touring musicians in the Upper Midwest, he is a living legend “and his talent, wit, determination and generosity have made him a favorite of thousands of fans,” according to a news release about his June 23 performance at the fairgrounds beer garden.

“We do traditional country, folk, rockabilly, ‘50s rock ‘n’ roll and well known to do a tribute to Johnny Cash,” he said. “He one time introduced me on stage saying, ‘Nobody sings my songs better than Sherwin Linton.’ And that was quite a compliment coming from the man himself.”

Linton and his wife have toured across the United States and Canada with his band The Cotton Kings. But the country music entertainer is a perennial favorite at the fairgrounds in Wadena.

Sherwin Linton, left, shakes hands with Johnny Cash in a 1969 photo. Contributed / Sherwin Linton Entertainment

“We also do periodic songs and special songs as a tribute to our veterans, including a song that Johnny Cash wrote called the ‘Ragged Old Flag,’” he said. “And we also do some gospel music, so collectively that is covering quite a lot of territory.”

He is approaching his seventh decade in music. As a child, he learned to accompany his singing while playing the piano and guitar and had his own radio show at age 16 on the radio station KWAT-AM in Watertown, South Dakota.

“My real desire is the fact that I love music, and I also love to share it with people,” said Sherwin Linton, who has been married to his wife Pam for 34 years and together live in Coon Rapids.

Pam and Sherwin Linton Contributed / Sherwin Linton Entertainment

The 83-year-old launched his career in the music business in the mid-1950s as a disc jockey and live performer of rockabilly music on radio station KWAT-AM. Moving to Minneapolis in the late ‘50s, he soon was on tour with the top names in country and rock ‘n’ roll music.

“I'm certainly not the best singer or best entertainer or whatever. But I know I can perform and entertain people, and it’s a great reward to me to be able to give of myself and whatever ability I have to other people and see them smile or do songs that will bring a tear to their eye,” he said.

The Lintons and The Cotton Kings tour upward of 150 performance dates each year at fairs, festivals, city celebrations, performing arts theaters and dinner clubs, according to the news release.

Sherwin Linton Contributed / Sherwin Linton Entertainment

“Collectively, we have a wonderful five-piece group that can put on a good variety of music and enjoy it,” he said.

The Lintons and The Cotton Kings have been a staple attraction for Senior Day at the Wadena County Fair for many years. His long history of performing in area ballrooms from the 1960s through the 1980s has earned him a fanbase built around memories and friendships.

“All of it, collectively, touches the emotional spectrum of most people,” he said of his repertoire of songs.

