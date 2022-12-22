Christmas in Wadena light display is year-round labor of love for local resident

WADENA — Some artists paint. Some knit. Some do embroidery, sculpting, pottery or woodworking. Wadena's G.P. Anderson has found his muse in Christmas lights.

Christmas in Wadena is a two-and-a-half hour, computerized, choreographed display of lights, music and video that is open to the public nightly from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"Everything you see, I make," Anderson says, gesturing to the light and video displays that cover his lawn, as well as the front of his home at 414 3rd St. SW. A native of the community, Anderson first started putting on the Christmas in Wadena holiday light show in 2008, and it has returned every year since. Thousands upon thousands of Christmas lights are carefully secured to rooftops, windowsills, light poles, trees, and some structures created just for the production — such as a 1,100-pound Christmas wreath-slash-video screen that stretches taller than the first story of his house.

Strung with 27,000 LED lights and 22,000 feet of garland, the wreath took roughly a year and a half to create, Anderson says. It occupies a central position in the animated light display, and includes videos that have all been edited by Anderson himself.

Lifelong local resident G.P. Anderson is the creator of Christmas in Wadena, the animated holiday light display that draws thousands of visitors to the community between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day every year. Since its beginnings in 2008, Christmas in Wadena has raised almost $25,000 and 6,000 pounds of food for Project Share of Wadena County, the local food shelf. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The production even has a dedicated radio station, 88.1 FM, which broadcasts Christmas music that has been carefully synchronized with the light display and videos (a combination of holiday tunes, trivia and commentary from "The Demented Elf" fills the remaining hours of the round-the-clock station when the show isn't on). The music can only be accessed via visitors' car radios, however, as there is no public address system included in the display.

The lighted Star of Bethlehem that sits atop G.P. Anderson's two-story home stands eight feet in height, while the Christmas wreath-slash-video screen that sits in the center of the Christmas in Wadena display stretches above the home's bottom floor. The display is located at 414 3rd St. SW in Wadena. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"I know every light bulb, every piece of music, every video," Anderson said, adding that his personal knowledge of music, light and sound production, garnered over years of experience playing in area bands, has gone into each piece of the one-of-a-kind display. "You just can't mass produce this."

So what is the No. 1 question that Anderson gets asked by visitors to his display, which he works on year-round? "It's 'How much is your light bill for all this?'" he said with a smile.

Though the Christmas in Wadena display is designed to be viewed from within a motor vehicle, while listening to the music that is designed to play in sync with the choreographed light show, the lights can also be viewed from the sidewalk in front of Anderson's home. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

And what does he say in response? "I'll never tell," Anderson said, adding that not even his wife knows the answer to that question.

Anderson does not charge anyone who comes to view the display, which opened Thanksgiving night, Nov. 24, and has been opened nightly ever since, bar a couple of days when wet, heavy snow forced Anderson to shut it down due to the potential safety hazards involved. It will remain open through Sunday, Jan. 1, he added.

The show begins at 5:30 every night, and during Christmas week, its hours have been extended. It will be open until 10:30 p.m. nightly through Sunday, Dec. 25. After Christmas day, normal hours will resume, closing at 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, and 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The full show is two and a half hours long, which means it runs twice per night in its entirety, Anderson said, adding that there are brief interludes of "commercials," advertising the show's sponsors as well as details about the show, in between the songs. Local residents are familiar enough with the format that they know when to show up for certain parts of the show, such as kid-friendly favorites like "Baby Shark" and the characters from Disney's "Frozen."

Though the show starts at 5:30 p.m., parking is limited, so those who travel long distances might want to come by 4:30 p.m. to get one of the prime viewing spots, Anderson noted (the show is best viewed from the car, so visitors can listen to the music on their car radios). He even directs traffic and helps with parking cars at busy times.

At the front of Anderson's driveway, there are two collection receptacles, one a small locked box for checks and cash (with a deposit slot at the top), and the other an open container holding non-perishable food items — all of which are donated to Project Share, Wadena's local food shelf. Since Anderson first started Christmas in Wadena, the holiday event has raised 5,758 pounds of food and nearly $25,000 in cash for Project Share, he said; an ongoing tally of donations is available at the website, christmasinwadena.com , which also includes information about the history of the event, show times, driving directions and more.

Though Anderson spends hundreds, even thousands, of hours coordinating, building and setting up the displays each year, he also works full-time, at Thielen Motors in Park Rapids. While it is a passion for him, he is hesitant when asked if he would consider it his life's work. "I don't know how many years I'll keep doing it," he said.

But for now, he enjoys thinking up new displays and new songs to add each year. "It's a pretty good mix of songs," he said, adding that the list includes everything from Mannheim Steamroller's "Deck the Halls" to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling," Pharrell's "Happy" and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk," not to mention a rocking version of "The Nutcracker" and a military veteran-inspired sequence called "A Soldier's Silent Night" that remains a particular crowd favorite.

With as much snow as has fallen in the past week or so, the white stuff has piled high enough around some of the displays that they appear deceptively small, as do some that are displayed high above the ground, Anderson said. "That Bethlehem star (which sits on top of Anderson's two-story home) is eight feet tall," he added. "I use three miles of extension cords, 32 computers, and almost a half mile of Cat-5 cable."

If you go

What: Christmas in Wadena

Where: 414 3rd St. SW, Wadena

When: Nightly from Nov. 24 to Jan. 1. Showtimes are 5:30-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5:30-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, except during Christmas week (Dec. 19-25), when the show stays lit until 10:30 p.m.

How: There is no cost to view the show, but free-will donations of cash and non-perishable food items are accepted, with proceeds going to Project Share of Wadena County, the local food shelf. Parking is limited, so come early to get one of the prime viewing spots. More information is available online at christmasinwadena.com .