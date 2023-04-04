Author Kevin Kling enthralls Wadena audience with 'Minnesota Stories'

WADENA — Storyteller, humorist and author Kevin Kling says that when he gives presentations like the one hosted by the Kitchigami Regional Library System in Wadena this past week, he tries to tell stories that are tailored to the audience, albeit that most of them come from his books.

"This is where the stories (in Kling's books) came from," he said. "All of my stories come from the oral tradition — telling, and telling, and re-telling, and after about 15 years of telling some of them, I wrote them down."

With that in mind, it was unusually apropos that he started out his Friday, March 31, talk at Wadena-Deer Creek High School's Robertson Theater with stories about the weather.

WDC Schools had declared a snow day that very morning, so Kling's audience might have been a little smaller than anticipated, with around 30 people in attendance. But for those who did manage to brave the icy roads and drifting snow to see his presentation, Kling didn't disappoint. He spent more than an hour talking about some of his favorite "Minnesota Stories," including favorite childhood memories, various anecdotes about family and friends, and even an inspirational poem he had written himself.

"This is where Minnesotans shine," Kling joked, in reference to the weather outside not deterring people from attending important events. "I'm doing a show at the Guthrie (Theater) once, and I remember looking out at this snowstorm and I thought, 'There's no way this is going to happen.' Then I saw a guy cross-country skiing up to the front of the Guthrie."

After the chuckles that statement evoked, Kling went on to talk about getting a glimpse into the WDC school lunch area as he was walking into the theater, and how that triggered memories of school lunches past, when one batch of meat sauce would be stretched to provide almost a whole week's worth of meals.

"I remember in grade school, our school lunches — Monday would start out, we have pizza with the sauce, Tuesday would be meat sauce on spaghetti, and then Wednesday would be tacos with that same spaghetti sauce, and then chili (on Thursday), and then Friday ... what was Friday?" he asked the audience, then repeated their answer, "Fish."

For his first full-length story, Kling challenged the audience, as soon as he started telling it, to try and guess what it was about before he said the words.

"Adrian Public and Parochial. Becker Public and Parochial. Beltrami Public and Parochial," he said, and as the audience started murmuring, he repeated what they said. "Snow day."

Kling noted that when he tells this story in New Mexico, "it takes forever for them to get it." But in Minnesota, it doesn't take more than a few words.

Then he continues telling the story. "I wake up to the sound of the radio downstairs. WCCO, the good neighbor to the north, is announcing school closings. They also announce Minnesota has just been hit by the snowstorm of the century. I'm nine years old, it's already my third snowstorm of the century.

"I looked over at my brother, he's asleep on this twin bed that's identical to my twin bed," Kling continued. "You know, when he's asleep, he looks so harmless. So innocent. I get an actual feeling of affection for him when he's out cold."

Kling recalled spotting this "huge char mark" on the bed from the day when he told his brother, "No Steve, beds don't burn." They proceeded to prove that theory wrong.

"But now, it's a snow day," he continued. "And I get up and I grab my shirt and my pants, and I hold them under the covers so they're warm enough to put on. And then I go downstairs, where my mom is waiting with her elbows on the counter and a cup of coffee, and I say, 'Mom, have they said Osseo?' And she says, 'Not yet.'"

As he prayed to God for Osseo to be called, all of a sudden, it was. As his mother said, "No school today, Kevin," he responded, "Boy, don't I know it!" Her response? "Great! Now you'll have time to spend with Grandmother!"

While he admitted that he loved his grandmother dearly, Kling said, he was quite dismayed at the prospect of spending the day indoors with her, rather than outside playing in the snow. Fortunately, Grandmother was very understanding of his disappointment, and she gave him a big hug, smiled, and let him off the hook.

"She said, 'Don't worry, Kevin. Why don't you go out and play? Maybe we can catch up at lunchtime,'" he said. "I can tell by my mom's look, I'm supposed to argue, but I'm sorry warden, the governor called and I've gotta go."

Many more stories followed, both from Kling's childhood and from his adult years. He talked about the near-fatal motorcycle accident in 2001 that left him without the use of his right arm — but as he recovered, he was filled with gratitude for his life, and for all the help he received in his recovery.

"Every day, I find blessings in my curses," he said. "For one thing, somebody helps me every day. And I'm here to tell you, nobody looks better than when they're helping somebody. ... If there's one thing I want, it's to say thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

Kling concluded his presentation with a poem.

"This is a poem I wrote because the earth that we live on doesn't have the minerals to create life," he said. "We needed planets and asteroids and comets to crash into this planet to bring iron. Iron comes from outer space. So if that's true, everybody in this room, right now, is a piece of a star. If that's true, this is a constellation — unique to the world at this moment. Here are some things I've learned in my time amongst constellations.

"I've learned there are families I share my blood with, and families I would give my blood. I've learned knowledge is acquired, but wisdom is recognized. I've learned that love thrives in audacity; it dies in carelessness, and hides in the simplest of gestures.

"I've learned there's the trip you plan, and then the trip you take. And home has gone from a place that is, to one I remember, to one I now create, for I know the name of God, what's funny, what's edible, what's sacred, and now where I will find you. So I'm looking up at the stars, and I know that while not burning any longer, some still send their light. So I'm looking for the past, and the future, I'm looking to home. And somewhere between where I stand, and they send their light, we meet. Me looking to the heavens, and the stars looking down at what it's like to be alive."