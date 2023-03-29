Author and storyteller Kevin Kling will visit WDC High School's Robertson Theater this Friday

WADENA — Kitchigami Regional Library System is hosting Kevin Kling for a tour of north central Minnesota this week, culminating in a Friday stop at Wadena-Deer Creek High School's Robertson Theater.

Best known for his popular commentaries on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered” and his storytelling stage shows, Kevin Kling delivers hilarious, often tender stories that have delighted audiences around the country. Kling’s autobiographical tales are as enchanting as they are true to life: hopping freight trains, getting hit by lightning, performing his banned play in Czechoslovakia, growing up in Minnesota, and eating things before knowing what they are.

Kevin Kling has been awarded numerous arts grants and fellowships. The National Endowment for the Arts, McKnight Foundation, Minnesota State Arts Board, Bush Foundation, Jerome Foundation and others have all recognized his artistry. In 2014 Mayor RT Rybak named him a “Minneapolis Story Laureate.”

Wadena-area residents are invited to enjoy Kling's free presentation this Friday, March 31 at 4 p.m., as he shares new stories and reads from his very popular books, "The Dog Says How", "Holiday Inn", "Big Little Brother" and "Big Little Mother." No advanced tickets or registration necessary.

His visit to Wadena is the final stop on a five-city book tour that also included appearances in Brainerd, Walker, Bemidji, and Park Rapids, with the latter taking place Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m. in the Armory Arts and Events Center in Park Rapids. This book tour is being sponsored by the Kitchigami Regional Library System, and is funded, in part or in whole, by the vote of the people of Minnesota on November 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.