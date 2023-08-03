Art returns to the streets with annual Kalevala Puppet Pageant

NEW YORK MILLS – The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center’s 14th annual Kalevala Puppet Pageant is about to begin and Lisa Winter of Wadena could not be more excited

“This is puppetry on a big scale – on a street theater scale – and so typically a number of our characters are on stilts. That includes me,” said Winter, who is a longtime puppeteer and stilt-walker and has been involved in the Puppet Pageant since its inception.

Each year, an original play is created based on characters and tales from the Kalevala, the Finnish book of legends. The large-scale community street theater experience taking place in New York Mills starting Monday, Aug. 7, and ending Aug. 19.

“My grandfather made puppets. And that is a really big part of German culture or it's a German cultural tradition and my family is German,” Winter said.

All are invited to the two culminating performances at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at the NYM Veterans of Foreign Wars during the NYM Civic & Commerce Corn Feed and at noon Aug. 19 at Finn Creek Open Air Museum during the Finn Creek Summer Festival.

“When I began teaching German in Wadena, we decided to do some puppetry partly because it is a German tradition, but it's a very nice tool for learning the language,” Winter said of her experience with puppets.

Winter is the assistant director of the pageant. She also gives flute and piano lessons and accompanies at several churches and at the Bertha-Hewitt Public School in the vocal music department.

“The students would learn dialogue and then they would act them out with puppets and do some improvising on those texts,” Winter said of her German language students. “And it was just easier with puppets to be creative and not feel inhibited.”

Performances of the Kalevala Puppet Pageant are family-friendly and open to all, and a freewill donation will be collected after the performances. The Corn Feed is free to attend. The Finn Creek Summer Festival has a gate donation of $5 per adult with children 16 and under free.

Lady of Waters Contributed / Betsy Roder

The narrated play is brought to life by local community members through larger-than-life puppet costumes, stilt-walking, songs and music by the award-winning duo Curtis and Loretta of Minneapolis and vocalist Adam Tervola Hultberg from New York Mills.

“Puppetry allows you to be a character other than yourself,” Winter said. “And I think there's a certain freedom in that. And since they're not actually human, an element of silliness, if you will, that kind of frees up the creativity and the willingness to act out something.”

This year's performance will tell the story of "Vainamoinen and the Golden Goose" and will include many familiar characters from years past, including the Dame of Pohjola and the Water Spirit.

Children practice walking on stilts for the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center's annual Kalevala Puppet Pageant. Contributed / Betsy Roder

“Stilting can be challenging if you're wearing a large mask or if you're carrying a flag or wearing a big backpack on your back as part of the costume to give you additional height,” Winter said.

Community members of all ages create puppets, costumes and scenery, and learn to walk on stilts throughout two weeks of workshops leading up to the Aug. 18 and 19 performances.

“It’s challenging creating new props every year,” Winter said. “These are very big, They're needing to be visual to an outdoor audience. And every year we create new artwork, props, costumes, backdrops.”.

Workshops for the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center's annual Kalevala Puppet Pageant begin Monday, Aug. 7, and continue for two weeks with participants gathering daily. Contributed / Betsy Roder.

Workshops begin Monday and continue for two weeks with participants gathering daily. Adults and youth ages 5 and up (children under the age of 7 must be accompanied by an adult or older sibling) are invited to participate.

There is a fee of $50 per child (maximum of $100 per family) to participate in the two weeks of workshops and two performances; teens and adults are free. Scholarships are available; no one will be turned away based on an inability to pay. Parent volunteers are welcome.

Acting, costume design, performance skills and stilt-walking are taught by Anne Sawyer, a creative director and puppeteer from Minneapolis, and Tara Fahey, a Minnapolis-based artist and stilter.

Community members of all ages can get involved by attending evening workshops open to all from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 7, 9, 14 and 15, at The Barn/NYM Sculpture Park to help build puppets and props. Families are welcome, and children should be accompanied by adults.

The Cultural Center would like to thank the many supporters of the Puppet Pageant, with special thanks to local partners/sponsors New York Mills Civic & Commerce Association, Finn Creek Museum, NYM VFW Post No. 3289, Whistle Stop B&B, and Perham Printing.

Call the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339 or visit www.kulcher.org with questions, to sign up, volunteer or to donate. All contributions are appreciated.

FRANK LEE is the features writer for the Wadena Pioneer Journal. He may be reached at 218-631-6470 or at flee@wadenapj.com .