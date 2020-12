The Red Cross Bloodmobile collected 111 units at the Immanuel Lutheran Church on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

On Monday, 54 units were donated with 56 donors presenting. On Tuesday, 57 units were donated with 55 donors presenting.

The next bloodmobile in Wadena will be Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

The Red Cross thanks all those who gave blood during the recent donation and the volunteers who helped.