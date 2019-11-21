The Red Cross Bloodmobile collected 61 units at the Wadena Elks Lodge on Nov. 18 and 19.

On Monday, 42 units were donated out of the 75 goal. On Tuesday, 19 units were donated out of the 43 goal.

With low donations, the Wadena Red Cross encourages people to call 1-800-733-2767 or visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive to book an appointment for the next bloodmobile in February. The bloodmobile will be at Elks Lodge on Feb. 17-18, 2020.

Thanks to all who gave blood and helped with the bloodmobile.