WING RIVER TOWNSHIP NOTICE Wing River To

WING RIVER TOWNSHIP NOTICE Wing River Township has a Supervisor (3 yr term) and the Treasurer (2 yr term) up for Election at the March 14th 2023 Annual meeting. Call Lyn Schmidt, Clerk At 701-367-5221 for info and application. Applications accepted between Jan 3-17, 2023 12/8, 12/15, 12/22

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.