Wadena Housing Redevelopment Authority B

Wadena Housing Redevelopment Authority Board Vacancy Interested in being involved with the Wadena Housing Redevelopment Authority? Serve on the HRA Board. One vacancy is currently open and in need of your knowledge and support! Don’t worry about too many meetings. Meetings are held the last Wednesday of each month. On occasion, special meetings are necessary and held on an as needed basis generally with board members collectively selecting the date. Please submit your letter of interest by January 24, 2023, to City Administrator Kim Schroeder, PO Box 30, Wadena, MN 56482 or cityadmin@wadena.org. (Jan 12 & 19, 2023) 153472