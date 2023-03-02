WADENA COUNTY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING R

WADENA COUNTY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENT FOR A PROPOSED HOUSING PROJECT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County Board of Wadena County, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing at a meeting of the Board beginning at 9:15 a.m., on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, to be held at the City of Wadena, Admin. Building, 222 2nd ST SE, Wadena, MN 56482, Council Chambers, on the proposal that the County abate property taxes levied by the County on the following property identified as tax parcel identification numbers (the “Abatement Parcels”): 22.780.0010 22.780.0140 22.780.0270 22.780.0790 22.780.0920 22.780.0020 22.780.0150 22.780.0670 22.780.0800 22.780.0930 22.780.0030 22.780.0160 22.780.0680 22.780.0810 22.780.0940 22.780.0040 22.780.0170 22.780.0690 22.780.0820 22.780.0950 22.780.0050 22.780.0180 22.780.0700 22.780.0830 22.780.0960 22.780.0060 22.780.0190 22.780.0710 22.780.0840 22.780.0970 22.780.0070 22.780.0200 22.780.0720 22.780.0850 22.780.0980 22.780.0080 22.780.0210 22.780.0730 22.780.0860 22.780.0990 22.780.0090 22.780.0220 22.780.0740 22.780.0870 22.780.1000 22.780.0100 22.780.0230 22.780.0750 22.780.0880 22.780.1010 22.780.0110 22.780.0240 22.780.0760 22.780.0890 22.780.1020 22.780.0120 22.780.0250 22.780.0770 22.780.0900 22.780.0130 22.780.0260 22.780.0780 22.780.0910 The total amount of the taxes proposed to be abated by the County on the Abatement Parcels for up to a 15-year period is estimated to be not more than $1,300,000. The County Board will consider the property tax abatement to finance costs associated with the construction of a new housing development project in the City of Wadena. All persons interested are invited to attend said hearing and be heard on this matter. Instructions for how to access the meeting electronically for observation purposes only will be on the County website calendar at www.co.wadena.mn.us. Written correspondence must be received by the Wadena County Office, 415 Jefferson St. S., Room 234, Wadena, MN 56482 before close of business day of March 13, 2023 in order to be accepted and must include the full name and address of the person sending the correspondence in order to be accepted for presentation at the public hearing. The correspondence may be submitted in person, by U.S. Mail, or by e-mail to the County Office and it must include the required information. Wadena County Board of Commissioners (March 2 & 9, 2023) 198337