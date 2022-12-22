TO: Lawrence J. Riley, Jr. PLEASE TAKE N

TO: Lawrence J. Riley, Jr. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE On November 29, 2022, Judge Doug Clark and the Wadena County Court issued an Order Confirming the Sheriff’s Sale of Real Property legally described as: Lot 3, Block 1, Maurer’s Addition to Wadena, Minnesota, Minnesota PID 22-670-0030. On November 29, 2022, the Court also issued an Order stating that McBrady Restoration LLC has complied with all statutory provisions, including Minn. Stat. § 582.032, and McBrady Restoration is entitled to an Order reducing the redemption period to five weeks pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 582.032. Therefore, the mortgagor’s redemption period is now reduced to five weeks from the date of the entry of the Order, that date being January 3, 2023. (Dec. 8, 15, 22, 2022) 127281