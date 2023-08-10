TIF Annual Disclosure Statement - 2022

City of Wadena, Minnesota Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 TIF 1-9 TIF 1-10 TIF 1-11 TIF 1-12 TIF 1-13 TIF 1-14 TIF 1-15 TIF 1-18 TIF District Name: Innovative Wadena Kern Minnesota Merickel Mason Wadena HDAC Developers Townhomes Technologies Eyecare Brothers Development Current net tax capacity $0 $23,686 $7,624 $6,238 $6,942 $53,248 $9,376 $36,229 Original net tax capacity $0 $11,780 $782 $1,827 $3,022 $45,326 $614 $80 Captured net tax capacity $0 $11,906 $6,842 $4,411 $3,920 $7,922 $8,762 $36,149 Principal and interest payments due in 2023 $0 $11,478 $0 $5,977 $5,312 $9,733 $11,813 $44,082 Tax increment received in 2022 $0 $12,752 $10,301 $6,641 $5,902 $11,927 $13,191 $48,980 Tax increment expended in 2022 $0 $11,477 $4,337 $5,977 $5,312 $10,734 $11,873 $44,082 Month and year of first tax increment receipt 7/2009 7/2015 7/2016 7/2016 $4 7/2016 7/2016 7/2019 Date of required decertification 12/31/17 12/31/40 12/31/24 12/31/41 12/31/24 12/31/24 12/31/24 12/31/44 Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from: City Administrator PO Box 30 Wadena, MN 56482 (218) 631-7707