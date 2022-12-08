State of Minnesota Wadena County Distric

State of Minnesota Wadena County District Court Seventh Judicial District Court File Number: 80-PR-22-640 Case Type: Informal Probate In re the Estate of Mark Allen Daniels, Deceased Notice of Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated April 27. 2001 Codicil(s) dated March 24, 2022 has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following: Terry Daniels 3916 N Potsdam Ave #1807 Sioux Falls SD 57104 As personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appofntment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance ofletters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred. /s/ Laree Robards Probate Registrar Date: October 13, 2022 /s/ Kathryn Ouren Court Administrator Date: October 13, 2022 (Dec. 1 & 8, 2022) 120359