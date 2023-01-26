State of Minnesota District Court County of: Otter Tail Judicial District: Seventh Judicial District Court File Number: 56-JV-22-3010 Case Type: CHIPS In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Alysha Marie Cassman, Zachary Arnold Balch and Adam Tyler Differding Summons and Notice Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter NOTICE TO: Alysha Marie Cassman, Above-named parent. 1. A Child in Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent are in need of protection or services. 2. This is your notice that this Child in Need of Protection or Services case is scheduled for an in person hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 121 W. Junius Ave. Fergus Falls MN 56537, on February 09, 2023 at 11:00 AM or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact Otter Tail County Court Administration if you have questions. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition. Dated January 23, 2023 BY: Vanessa Burton Otter Tail County Court Administration 121 W. Junius Ave. Fergus Falls MN 56537 218-560-7045 (Jan. 26, 2023) 173511