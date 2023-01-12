STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF WADENA SEVE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF WADENA SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of: James W. Allison Decedent. Court File No. 80-PR-23-20 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 3-6-2023, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 415 Jefferson Street South, Wadena, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated February 6, 2008 , and codicil(s) to the Will dated __________, and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Darin S. Allison, whose address is 11525 Lancaster Street, Huntley, IL 60142 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. The hearing will be held remotely via Zoom. If you wish to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. BY THE COURT /S/ DOUG CLARK Judge of District Court Dated: 1-6-2023 /s/ Gina DeVilbiss Hendry Court Administrator Deputy Dated: 1-6-2023 Attorney for: Personal Representative Name: Samuel D. Felix Firm: Karkela Hunt & Cheshire, PLLP Street: 450 West Main Street City, State, ZIP: Perham, MN 56573 Attorney License No: 0397125 Telephone: 218-346-4995 FAX: 218-346-4405 Email: sfelix@firmanswer.com (Jan. 12 & 19, 2023) 155820