State of Minnesota County of: Wadena Jud

State of Minnesota County of: Wadena Judicial District: Seventh Judicial District District Court Court File Number: 80-JV-23-481 Case Type: CHIPS - Permanency In the Matter of the Welfare of the Children of: Karisa Raschal Champagne and Unknown Father, Parents Summons and Notice Termination of Parental Rights Matter (CHP-115) NOTICE TO: Unknown Father, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed. 2. This is your notice that this Termination of Parental Rights case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 415 S. Jefferson St. Wadena MN 56482, on June 20, 2023 at 09:45 AM or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the abovenamed parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition. Dated June 9, 2023 BY: Wadena County Court Administration 415 S. Jefferson St. Wadena MN 56482 218-631-7633 (June 15, 22 & 29, 2023) 233552