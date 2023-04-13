State of Minnesota County of: Wadena Jud

State of Minnesota County of: Wadena Judicial District: Seventh Judicial District District Court Court File Number: 80-JV-23-193 Case Type: CHIPS - Permanency In the Matter of the Welfare of the Children of: Alyssa Brook Haley and Robert Joseph Smith, Parents Summons and Notice Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody Matter (CHP-117) NOTICE TO: Robert Joseph Smith, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody has been filed in the Juvenile Court. This petition asks the court to permanently transfer the parent/guardian’s legal and physical custodial rights to a relative. 2. This is your notice that this Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 415 S. Jefferson St. Wadena MN 56482, on May 16, 2023 at 0915 am or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently transferring the legal and physical custodial rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or permanent out-of-home placement of the child(ren). Dated April 10, 2023 By: Debbie Thompson Wadena County Court Administration 415 S. Jefferson St. Wadena MN 56482 218-631-7633 (April 13, 20, & 27, 2023) 212760