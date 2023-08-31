STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF WADENA DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF WADENA DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 80-PR-23-624 In Re: Estate of FREDERICK H. TATE, JR., Deceased ORDER AFFIXING TIME AND PLACE OF HEARING The Petition of Robin E. Hendrickson for Formal Appointment of a Special Administrator dated July 12th, 2023, having come before the Court: IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that said Petition be heard on the 9th day of October, 2023, at 9:00 o’clock a.m. by the above named Court at Wadena County Courthouse, 415 Jefferson Street South, Wadena, Minnesota. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED the Petitioner give notice of said hearing by mail to Decedent’s heirs at law as set forth in the Petition. Dated: August 11, 2023 BY THE COURT /s/ Doug Clark Judge of District Court (Aug. 31; Sept. 7, 2023) 254447