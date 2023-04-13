STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF WADENA DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF WADENA DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDlCIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court file No.: 80-PR-23-338 In Re: Estate of LYNNELL IRENE BREID, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 5-22-2023 at 9:00 am , a hearing will be held in this Court at Wadena, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated December 26, 2022, and for the appointment of Leanne Taft, whose address is 7030 Girard Avenue North, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. This Hearing will be held: Via Zoom; to attend contact Court Administration for hearing information prior to the hearing, Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT /s/ Doug Clark Judge of District Court Dated: April 7, 2023 /s/ Gina DeVilbiss-Hendry Court Administrator Deputy Dated: 4-7-2023 Approved as to form: SKOOG LAW Grant K. Skoog MN#0403246 24 Colfax Ave SW PO Box 623 Wadena, MN 56482 Telephone: (218)631-1228 E-mail: Grant@Skooglaw.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (April 13 & 20, 2023) 212787