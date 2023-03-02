STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF WADENA DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF WADENA DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 80-PR-23-179 In Re: Estate of MICHAEL JOHN SABINASH, AKA MICHAEL J. SABINASH, AKA MICHAEL SABINASH, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 415 Jefferson St S, Wadena, MN 56482, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated July 16, 1991, and for the appointment of Jeremy M. Sabinash, whose address is 410 Creekside Drive, Buffalo, MN 55313, as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 2-14-2023 DOUG CLARK Judge of District Court Dated: 2-14-2023 /s/ Gina DeVilbiss-Hendry Court Administrator DRAFTED BY: Nicholas T. Adams, #0401142 Pemberton Law 7 Colfax Avenue Wadena, MN 56482 (218) 631-1400 (p) Our File No.: 2022-6097.999 The hearing will be held remotely. If you wish to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. (March 2 & 9, 2023) 198341