STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF WADENA DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF WADENA DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION In Re: Estate of William Edward Belch, Decedent. Court File No.: 80-PR-23-106 NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 3-13-2023 at 9:00 am a hearing will be held in this Court in Wadena, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Nancy Salo, whose address is 56694 350th Street, New York Mills, MN 56567, as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. This Hearing will be held: via Zoom, to attend contact court administration for hearing information prior to the hearing, Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-80 I, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 1-27-2023 Doug Clark Judge of District Court Dated: 1-27-2023 /s/ Gina DeVillbiss-Hendry Court Administrator DEPUTY SKOOG LAW Grant K. Skoog MN# 0403246 24 Colfax Ave, SW PO Box 623 Wadena, MN 56482 Telephone: 218-631-1228 E-mail:Grant@Skooglaw.com (Feb 2 & 9, 2023) 185862