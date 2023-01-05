STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF WADENA DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF WADENA DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDJCIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 80-PR-22-912 In re the Estate of: Dennis Jack Niemela Decedent, NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is ordered and Notice is given that on 1/30/2023 at 9:00 AM a hearing will be held in this Court, Wadena County Courthouse, 415 South Jefferson Street, Minnesota for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of descent of the real estate titled in the above entitled estate. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or, raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the court will grant the relief requested in the petition. The hearing will be held remotely via Zoom. If you wish to participate, contact Court Administrator the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. Doug Clark District Court Judge By: /s/ Gina DeVilbiss-Hendry Deputy Court Administrator Dated: 1-30-2022 Gregory D. Larson Attorney at Law P.O. Box 591 Park Rapids, MN 56470 218-237-5075 (Jan 5 & 12, 2023) 140620