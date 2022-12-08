STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF WADENA DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF WADENA DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: Quiet Title Action Court File No. 80-CV-22-883 Assigned Judge: Suzanne Motzko, Plaintiff, v. Thomas G. Becker; also, the unknown heirs of the above-named individuals that are deceased, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein; Defendants. SUMMONS THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS. 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at: Pemberton Law, P.L.L.P. 7 Colfax Avenue Wadena, MN 56482 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer, you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint. 5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute. 7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Wadena County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows: Lot Five (5), Block One (1), Dawson’s Subdivision of Lot C in Slover and Anderson’s Addition to Sebeka, Wadena County, Minnesota. The object of this action is a Quiet Title Action. Dated: November 18, 2022. PEMBERTON LAW, P.L.L.P. By: Matthew S. Van Bruggen, License No. 0317561 7 Colfax Avenue Wadena, MN 56482 Telephone: 218-631-1400 Email: m.vanbruggen@pemlaw.com ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF (Nov. 24; Dec. 1 & 8, 2022) 124603