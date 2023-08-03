REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Wadena Deer Creek ISD #2155 Pursuant to MN Statue 471.6161, notice is hereby given that Wadena Deer Creek ISD #2155 requests proposals for Group Health Insurance. Specifications will be available from the District’s agent of record, National Insurance Services, at 14852 Scenic Heights Road, Suite 210, Eden Prairie, MN 55344, phone 800-627-3660. Proposals are due no later than 2 p.m. on Monday, August 28th, 2023 to Wadena Deer Creek ISD #2155, 600 Colfax Avenue SW, Wadena, MN 56482 and as specified in the RFP. Wadena Deer Creek ISD #2155 reserves the right to reject proposals, waive formalities, and to select the proposal that best meets the Wadena Deer Creek ISD #2155’s needs. Criteria for the evaluation of proposals will be provided when the specifications are requested (Aug. 3 & 10, 2023) 246235