REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Notice is hereby given that Wadena Deer Creek ISD 2155 Requests proposals for: Group Life, Long Term Disability, Dental and Vision Insurance Specifications will be available from National Insurance Services, 250 South Executive Drive, Suite 300, Brookfield, WI 53005, Phone: 800-627-3660 Proposals are due no later than 11:00 a.m. on February 22, 2023 (Feb. 2 & 9, 2023) 182216

