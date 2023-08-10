Public Notice The Minnesota Department o

Public Notice The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has placed the Mississippi Headwaters watershed into the DROUGHT WARNING RESPONSE PHASE and all public water systems are asked to implement the first steps in their water conservation plans. The City of Wadena is asking residents to conserve water as follows: To alternate lawn sprinkling to even (odd/even) restrictions, meaning odd house numbers sprinkle on odd number days of the week and even house numbers sprinkle on even number days of the week. Voluntarily conserve water by taking shorter showers, wash only full loads of laundry or dishes and not let water run unnecessarily. (Aug. 10, 2023) 248297