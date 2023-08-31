PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE WADENA COUNTY BOAR

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE WADENA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS The Wadena County Board of Commissioners will be holding a Public Hearing regarding the process for distributing Opioid settlement dollars and provide an opportunity to Wadena County citizens and municipalities to give comment relating to the same. The meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:05 a.m. at the Wadena County Courthouse, Lower Level Multi-purpose Room at 415 Jefferson St. S. Wadena, MN 56482. Ryan Odden, County Coordinator Dated at Wadena, Minnesota, this 23rd Day of August 2023. (Aug. 31; Sept. 7, 2023) 254438