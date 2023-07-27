PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE WADENA COUNTY BOAR

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE WADENA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS The Wadena County Board of Commissioners will be holding a Public Hearing regarding the proposed Housing Tax Abatement Policy and will provide an opportunity to Wadena County citizens to give comment relating to the same. The draft of the proposed Housing Tax Abatement Policy is located on the Wadena County Website, www.co.wadena.mn.us, under “News”. Written comments will be received by Heather Olson until August 14, 2023 at 415 Jefferson Street South, Wadena, Minnesota 56482. The meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 9:15 a.m. in the Wadena County Courthouse, Small Courtroom-Upper Level, 415 Jefferson Street South, Wadena, Minnesota 56482. Ryan Odden County Coordinator (July 27; Aug. 3, 2023) 244391