PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE February 28, 2023 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a Public Hearing will be held before the Wadena City Planning Commission on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 5:30 p.m., Council Chambers, City Administrative Center, 222 2nd Street SE, to consider an application for Variance Permit for the West 81 feet of the South½ of Lot 8 and West 81 feet of Lot 9, Block 5, Original Townsite Addition (122 Second Street SW, Wadena, MN) of the City of Wadena, Wadena County. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive testimony on the request to construct an attached double garage to the north side of the dwelling that would reduce the side yard setback from the required 10 feet to 7 feet 4 inches. The meeting will begin at 5:30 pm in the City Council Chambers. If you wish to comment on the issue, you may do so by attending the public hearing or by providing written comment to the Planning Commission by February 28, 2023. Written comments may be delivered in person to the Zoning Office, mailed to City of Wadena - Zoning Office at PO Box 30, emailed to zoning@wadena.org, or faxed to 218-631-7709. If you have any questions, please call 218-631-7711 . DATED: February 13, 2023 /s/ Dean Uselman WDA/Planning & Zoning Director City of Wadena (Feb. 16 & 23, 2023) 194842